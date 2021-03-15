Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 3,136 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after purchasing an additional 231,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,669,375 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

