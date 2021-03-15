Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,620 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in L Brands by 530.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 379.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in L Brands by 88.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 445,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 209,008 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 264.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

NYSE LB opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $61.43.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.