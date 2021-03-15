Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,013.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after buying an additional 468,861 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $110.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

