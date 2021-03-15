Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 12,769 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

