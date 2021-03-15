Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $594,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $215.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

