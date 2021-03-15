Scotiabank Cuts Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to $69.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EGHSF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enghouse Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

EGHSF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $59.95.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

