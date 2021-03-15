Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,359 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $234.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.