Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 377.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

NYSE:SEE opened at $46.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

