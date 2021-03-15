Secret Market Capitalization Tops $200.74 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $2.88 or 0.00005112 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $200.74 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00398014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00033105 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.27 or 0.04888846 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,124,139 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

