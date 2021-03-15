Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 49,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.75 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

