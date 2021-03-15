Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.96. 65,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,275. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

