Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,377,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 610,351 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

