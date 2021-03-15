Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Shares Up 43.3%

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares shot up 43.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.00 and last traded at C$34.18. 2,279,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,580,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJR.B. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$16.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

