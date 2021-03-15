Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.42. 30,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,310. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. Shimano has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

