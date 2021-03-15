Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00049115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.90 or 0.00657811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.