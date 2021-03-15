Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Expands By 84.8%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the February 11th total of 130,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,750 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRK opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.