Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Decreases By 40.8%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the February 11th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AFLYY opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFLYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

