Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Increases By 40.0%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $32.41 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.