Short Interest in Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Rises By 40.1%

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 11th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Amarantus BioScience has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

