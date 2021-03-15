Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Decreases By 31.8%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CDMOP opened at $25.27 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6563 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

