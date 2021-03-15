Short Interest in AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Grows By 78.4%

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AVPI opened at $0.04 on Monday. AVP has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

