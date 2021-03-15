Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Increases By 65.5%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,100 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 11th total of 8,309,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,875.1 days.

OTCMKTS BJCHF opened at $0.84 on Monday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

