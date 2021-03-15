Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Declines By 44.2%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 11th total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BPMP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.84. 299,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.