Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Expands By 87.7%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500,200 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the February 11th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of BTWN opened at $12.71 on Monday. Bridgetown has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

