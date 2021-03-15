Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Expands By 46.5%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 730,300 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 11th total of 498,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.9 days.

CPXWF stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPXWF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.