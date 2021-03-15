Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Drops By 50.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSSEP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.57. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.