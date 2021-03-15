Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Decreases By 45.7%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the February 11th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,452. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.