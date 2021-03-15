Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declines By 48.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.50.

