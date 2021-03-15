Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Declines By 50.0%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of DSEEY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.94. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,593. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

