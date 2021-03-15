Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 30.6%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 450,200 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 11th total of 648,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,075,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DUFRY opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.31 and a beta of 1.79. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

