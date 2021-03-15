Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Drops By 50.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FACO stock remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,579. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.44. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.