Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Declines By 57.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 11th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:QQEW opened at $102.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $109.14.

