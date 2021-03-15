Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Expands By 44.7%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,254,400 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 11th total of 5,013,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. 100,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Geely Automobile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

