Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Declines By 42.4%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 11th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,154. Gravity has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $883.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27.

Get Gravity alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gravity by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at $6,832,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gravity by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 9.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gravity by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.