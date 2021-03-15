Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expands By 43.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 11th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 38,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,125. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

