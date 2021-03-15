Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Expands By 61.1%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 11th total of 164,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. 169,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,279. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $410.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

