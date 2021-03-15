Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Declines By 57.4%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 11th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 307,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,774. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

