Short Interest in Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Decreases By 50.0%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSF remained flat at $$15.39 during trading hours on Monday. Jumbo has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

