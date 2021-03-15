Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Drops By 33.3%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.737 dividend. This is a positive change from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.