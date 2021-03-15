Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Decreases By 48.2%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTMCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 571,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,599. Lithium Chile has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

