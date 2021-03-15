Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Increases By 76.0%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the February 11th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Minera Alamos stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 264,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,645. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

