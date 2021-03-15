Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Decreases By 66.3%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MONDY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of MONDY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020. Mondi has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

