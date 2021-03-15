Short Interest in Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Drops By 32.3%

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 11th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNVN opened at $0.00 on Monday. Mondial Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Mondial Ventures Company Profile

Mondial Ventures, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No.

