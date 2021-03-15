Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Decreases By 37.4%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 11th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MSD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.91. 67,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 637,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 285,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,581,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

