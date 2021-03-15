Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Decreases By 45.8%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the February 11th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPXOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,709. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. MPX International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About MPX International

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

