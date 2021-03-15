Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 33.7%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 11th total of 106,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,975. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

