Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Grows By 65.4%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 11th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. 10,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNGRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

