Short Interest in Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Declines By 45.0%

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the February 11th total of 610,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Poste Italiane stock remained flat at $$8.38 during trading hours on Monday. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Poste Italiane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.