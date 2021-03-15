Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Declines By 67.6%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the February 11th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OJSCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 205,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

