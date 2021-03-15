Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rises By 45.6%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 11th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

